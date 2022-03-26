Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 409.5% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REEMF stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

