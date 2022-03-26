ReapChain (REAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $22.59 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00035499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00112173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

