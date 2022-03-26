Refinable Price Reaches $0.0977 on Major Exchanges (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Refinable has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $667,277.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.15 or 0.07040405 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,437.23 or 0.99758071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

