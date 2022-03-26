REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.13 Million

Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will report sales of $28.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.88 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $18.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $165.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $217.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $193.62 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $321.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

