Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.28. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 476,329 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

