Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 861,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.20) to GBX 2,730 ($35.94) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,788.00.

Relx stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. Relx has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Relx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

