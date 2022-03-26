renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits Market Capitalization of $381,688.68

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $381,688.68 and $12,311.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.02 or 0.06991325 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.27 or 0.99833654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00043638 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.