RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RSPI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.