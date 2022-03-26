Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $26,894,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $45.80 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

