Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.68 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 58.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

