Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.