Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 648,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 141,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average is $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

