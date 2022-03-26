Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 21,449 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amcor by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

