Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 51,344 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,344 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $414.18 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.07 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

