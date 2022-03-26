Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 81,250 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81,250 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,057,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 375,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

