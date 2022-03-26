Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,562 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 33.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $144.11 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.