Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,390 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of RLI worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in RLI by 81.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 73.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in RLI by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

RLI Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.