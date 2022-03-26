Reviewing Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 1.88% 4.41% 2.38% Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 192.66%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Green Thumb Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.25 billion 0.30 $80.00 million $1.68 15.79 Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Green Thumb Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr. Solomon's, Beboe, and other brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of March 25, 2021, it owned and operated 55 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

