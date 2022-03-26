Reviewing Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) & InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InfuSystem and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surmodics has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surmodics is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Volatility and Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and Surmodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.96 $1.42 million $0.07 139.29 Surmodics $105.14 million 5.58 $4.24 million $0.12 349.92

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Surmodics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% Surmodics 1.61% 2.26% 1.72%

Summary

Surmodics beats InfuSystem on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

Surmodics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

