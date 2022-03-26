Reviewing Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Viasat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Viasat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC N/A N/A N/A Viasat 0.78% 0.81% 0.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Viasat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viasat $2.26 billion 1.63 $3.69 million $0.29 170.59

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Planet Labs PBC and Viasat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viasat 0 1 2 0 2.67

Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus price target of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 101.07%. Viasat has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Viasat.

Summary

Viasat beats Planet Labs PBC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors. The company was formerly known as Planet Labs Inc. Planet Labs PBC was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. This segment provides broadband Internet services to approximately 590,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; design and technology services comprising analysis, design, and development of satellites and ground systems; application specific integrated circuit and monolithic microwave integrated circuit chips; and network function virtualization. Its Government Systems segment offers various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable voice, and real-time collection and dissemination of video and data using secure, and jam-resistant transmission links. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

