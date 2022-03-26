Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,229,354 shares of company stock worth $30,751,886. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $24.33 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.