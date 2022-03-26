RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as low as $6.73. RF Industries shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 9,566 shares.

Several research firms have commented on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 13,614 shares of company stock worth $101,511 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

