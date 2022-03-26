Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The company has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile (LON:RLD)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.