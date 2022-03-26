RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2,478.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.91 and a 12 month high of $337.34.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.