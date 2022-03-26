Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Short Interest Up 442.1% in March

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 442.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth $4,450,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKTA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

