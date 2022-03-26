Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $995,084.69 and $115,464.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.09 or 0.07026460 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,197.16 or 0.99852134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042863 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,025,412 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars.

