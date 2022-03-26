Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,078 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

WH stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

