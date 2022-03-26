Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,922 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.51% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

LMAT opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $988.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.