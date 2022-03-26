Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 211,469 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 246.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Stantec worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

STN stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

