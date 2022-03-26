Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 9,798 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $16,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Shares of SWKS opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

