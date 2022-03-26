Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,167 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

