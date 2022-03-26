Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 70,905 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.07% of Deluxe worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,561,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,919,000 after purchasing an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 47,720.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,892 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 221.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 975,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 671,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deluxe by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

DLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

