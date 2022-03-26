Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of APi Group worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of APi Group by 588.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,844 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth about $38,055,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of APi Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,468 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of APi Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,902,000 after acquiring an additional 806,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of APG stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.24.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

