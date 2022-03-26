Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

