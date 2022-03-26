Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,478 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of ALLETE worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 26.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ALE opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.56. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.
