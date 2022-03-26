Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 624,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

