Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Huazhu Group worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 614,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 60,448 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark reduced their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.00 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.