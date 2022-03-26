Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.86 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 119,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corning by 27.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 39.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,725,000 after purchasing an additional 645,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

