Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.92 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,723,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,005,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 319.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 381,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $86,947,000 after acquiring an additional 290,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Shares of NXPI opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average of $206.21. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

