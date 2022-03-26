Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.01 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of CGI worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIB. CIBC lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

