Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $15,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after buying an additional 146,729 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,634,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,277,000 after acquiring an additional 107,470 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,147,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,843,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,942,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

