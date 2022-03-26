Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $147,850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nasdaq by 83.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,606,000 after buying an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 578.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,722,000 after buying an additional 144,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $175.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

