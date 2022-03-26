Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.64 Million Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.17% of UMH Properties worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 346,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 180,048 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130 shares of company stock valued at $2,993 and have sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

