Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 600.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of GAP worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in GAP by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in GAP by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

GAP Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.