Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.31 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.