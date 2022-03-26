Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.52 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,517 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Steel Dynamics worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

