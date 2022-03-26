Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.47 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,114,000 after buying an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,531,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after buying an additional 145,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,669,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.36.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGA opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

