Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44,358 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,267,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

