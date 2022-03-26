Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 10,837 Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of GXO Logistics worth $14,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

