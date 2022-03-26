Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 34,222 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Jabil worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL opened at $62.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,183 shares of company stock worth $3,502,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

